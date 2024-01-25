Where Matador Resources Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Matador Resources MTDR underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $71.0, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Experiencing a 8.03% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $77.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Matador Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Subash Chandra Benchmark Lowers Buy $62.00 $71.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $71.00 $76.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $70.00 $76.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Buy $67.00 $83.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $73.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $83.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Matador Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Matador Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Matador Resources analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know Matador Resources Better

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The company often uses advanced formation evaluation, 3-D seismic technology, horizontal drilling, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance the development of the basins in which it operates.

Understanding the Numbers: Matador Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Matador Resources's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.16%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.47%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.