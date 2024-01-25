Analyst Expectations For WK Kellogg's Future

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on WK Kellogg KLG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for WK Kellogg, revealing an average target of $12.5, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.64% increase from the previous average price target of $11.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of WK Kellogg by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Hold $13.00 $11.00 Pamela Kaufman Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $13.00 - David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $13.00 - Ken Goldman JP Morgan Announces Neutral $11.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WK Kellogg. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WK Kellogg. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WK Kellogg compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WK Kellogg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WK Kellogg's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of WK Kellogg's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering WK Kellogg: A Closer Look

WK Kellogg is the second-largest cereal manufacturer in North America. Its cereal brands include Special K, Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Frosted Mini Wheats, Kashi, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Apple Jacks, and Bear Naked. The company was spun off from the former Kellogg business, now known as Kellanova, where the former firm's global snacks portfolio and international cereal are now housed. WK Kellogg, which began trading in October 2023, generates the bulk of its sales (about 88% of its proforma fiscal 2022 base) from its home turf.

Financial Milestones: WK Kellogg's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining WK Kellogg's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: WK Kellogg's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WK Kellogg's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WK Kellogg's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, WK Kellogg faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

