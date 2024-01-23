Breaking Down EOG Resources: 14 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on EOG Resources EOG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $149.36, with a high estimate of $169.00 and a low estimate of $134.00. Highlighting a 3.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $155.31.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of EOG Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $163.00 $165.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $147.00 $157.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $140.00 $147.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Buy $138.00 $150.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $148.00 $154.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $145.00 $165.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $134.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $150.00 $156.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Raises Buy $165.00 $161.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $134.00 $132.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $152.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $158.00 $157.00 Vincent Lovaglio Mizuho Lowers Buy $150.00 $158.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $169.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of EOG Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EOG Resources analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind EOG Resources

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several U.S. shale plays, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and the Bakken. At the end of 2022, it reported net proved reserves of 4.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 908 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

EOG Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining EOG Resources's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.54% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: EOG Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

