A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On e.l.f. Beauty Through 5 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on e.l.f. Beauty ELF over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $167.6, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $137.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.79% from the previous average price target of $146.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of e.l.f. Beauty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $168.00 $137.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $180.00 $140.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $130.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $178.00 $176.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $137.00 $147.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for e.l.f. Beauty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into e.l.f. Beauty's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on e.l.f. Beauty analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out the sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Financial Insights: e.l.f. Beauty

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, e.l.f. Beauty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 76.14% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.73%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): e.l.f. Beauty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.