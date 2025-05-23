Judge Blocks Trump's Mass Federal Layoffs, Citing Need For Congressional Approval

A federal judge on Thursday extended a temporary restraining order blocking President Donald Trump’s administration from implementing mass layoffs of hundreds of thousands of federal employees, delivering a significant blow to the administration’s government restructuring plans.

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Susan Illston barred federal agencies from conducting mass layoffs pending the outcome of lawsuits filed by unions, nonprofits and municipalities, reported Reuters.

The ruling extends Illston’s May 9 order that initially blocked approximately 20 agencies from mass layoffs for two weeks and required reinstatement of workers already terminated.

The case involves multiple departments including Agriculture, Health and Human Services, Treasury, Commerce, State and Veterans Affairs. Trump’s executive order directed agencies to eliminate duplicative roles, unnecessary management layers and non-critical positions while automating routine tasks and closing regional offices.

Approximately 260,000 federal workers have left or will leave by September’s end, with most taking buyouts. Several agencies face deep cuts, including over 80,000 positions at the Department of Veterans Affairs and 10,000 at Health and Human Services, the report noted.

See Also: Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful’ Bill Strips Key Retirement Benefits From Federal Workers In Razor-Thin House Vote

Why It Matters: The ruling represents the broadest judicial challenge yet to Trump’s government downsizing agenda, which aims to cut federal spending and streamline operations. The Department of Health and Human Services alone eliminated 20,000 positions—nearly 25% of its workforce—despite stable congressional funding, causing severe disruptions to critical health programs.

The HHS restructuring halted infectious disease testing, delayed FDA vaccine reviews, and shuttered maternal health programs, according to state lawsuits filed against the reorganization. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly acknowledged up to 20% of layoffs were mistakes made to preserve “political momentum,” yet proceeded without detailed review.

The administration also ended collective bargaining rights for over 1 million federal workers through a March 27 executive order, affecting national security agencies. The American Federation of Government Employees filed suit on April 3 seeking to maintain union representation rights.

Read Also:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock