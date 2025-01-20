Trump Day 1, Executive Order Tsunami Incoming: Energy, Inflation, Immigration In Focus But What About Tariffs?

President-elect Donald Trump will likely waste no time reshaping U.S. policy once he officially re-enters the White House.

Within minutes of his swearing-in ceremony, the incoming administration is set to roll out a barrage of executive actions targeting energy, immigration, inflation, social policies and trade.

While his long-promised tariffs are expected to remain on hold — for now — Trump is reportedly expected to sign anywhere from 10 to 100 executive orders in his first 24 hours, marking a dramatic start to his second term.

Energy Emergency, Oil Declines

Trump is moving swiftly to boost U.S. fossil fuel production, with The New York Times reporting that he will declare a national energy emergency, even though President Joe Biden presided over a record boom in domestic oil production.

Analysts expect only marginal increases in oil production under Trump, despite the president-elect’s “drill baby drill” stance.

Trump is expected to significantly roll back environmental regulations and focus on Alaska's vast oil and gas reserves, a resource the administration sees as critical to reducing energy costs.

The order will focus on Alaska's vast natural resources and is expected to eliminate restrictions on domestic drilling, with the administration arguing that increased production will help lower gasoline and utility costs.

The same order will end the electric vehicle mandate and lift regulations on consumer appliances such as dishwashers and stoves.

Market reaction has been immediate—crude oil futures, tracked by the United States Oil Fund USO, fell 1.6% by 10:30 a.m. ET, as traders digested the implications of higher U.S. output.

All-Hands Inflation Strategy

The Trump administration will also launch a government-wide initiative to combat inflation, though specific details remain scarce.

A White House official told Reuters that the effort will include "decisive actions" to lower costs for American consumers, potentially tied to energy production and supply chain deregulation.

Immigration Crackdown, Border Emergency, Diversity Programs Scrapped

Trump is also taking an aggressive stance on immigration and other social policies.

According to Reuters, the president-elect is set to declare illegal immigration a national emergency, paving the way for a series of executive actions. An incoming administration official told the outlet that Trump will block all asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border, deploy additional troops, and accelerate border wall construction.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also confirmed that Trump will designate criminal cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. It’s a move that could escalate tensions with Mexico, considering

Perhaps the most legally contentious order will be Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship.

Reuters also reported that the administration will move forward with an executive action that seeks to deny U.S. citizenship to children born on American soil to undocumented parents. The measure is expected to face immediate constitutional challenges, as the 14th Amendment explicitly guarantees birthright citizenship.

“The federal government will not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens born in the United States. We are also going to enhance vetting and screening of illegal aliens,” the official said to Reuters.

The president will also sign an executive order eliminating all federal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, reversing initiatives that expanded under the Biden administration.

The move extends to hiring practices, government contracts, and workplace training, marking a significant rollback of affirmative action efforts within federal agencies.

Trump is also expected to issue a proclamation declaring that, under federal law, there are only two biological sexes—male and female.

Tariffs On Hold, For Now

Despite fiery campaign rhetoric on trade, Trump will not impose new tariffs on his first day in office, a temporary relief for markets that had been bracing for sweeping levies.

Instead, he is expected to sign a memorandum directing federal agencies to review U.S. trade policies, particularly in relation to China, Mexico, and Canada, according to an exclusive Wall Street Journal report.

The outlet confirmed that Trump's team has prepared a broad directive on trade policy but has opted to delay immediate tariff action.

Market odds on Trump announcing tariffs before Thursday have dropped to as low as 16%, according to CFTC-regulated prediction platform Kalshi, the lowest level since betting began in December.

Crypto Executive Order On Day 1? More Likely Than Not

While tariffs are on the back burner, speculation is growing over whether Trump will move on cryptocurrency regulation today.

Betting markets on Kalshi now price in a 56% chance that a crypto-related executive order will be issued within the first 24 hours.

With Bitcoin BTC/USD trading above $105,000, investors are closely watching whether Trump will push forward with a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, a concept he floated on the campaign trail.

The move would signal a pro-crypto shift in U.S. policy, potentially impacting regulatory frameworks for digital assets.

Image: Shutterstock