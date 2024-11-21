Several US states stand out as having not adopted legal adult-use cannabis or medical marijuana. One of them is Indiana, where a new Republican-backed group is calling on state lawmakers to adopt policies to tax and regulate cannabis for adults 21 and older in the state.

A group called Safe and Regulated Indiana, which seeks to reshape Indiana’s approach to cannabis by focusing on public health, safety, and economic opportunity, came out on Thursday, reported Indiana Capital Chronicle.

"By embracing a smart and evidence-based approach that prioritizes public health, safety, and economic opportunity, we can give Hoosiers the access that they deserve and demand," said Joe Elsener, the group's spokesman and former Indiana Republican Party executive director.

Focus On Regulation, Not Legalization

Safe and Regulated Indiana's messaging avoids the term "legalization," but rather stresses "regulation."

A multimedia ad campaign already online promotes the idea of taxing and regulating cannabis like alcohol to generate new tax revenue, reduce illegal drug sales and allow “new tax revenue for law enforcement,” to focus on violent crimes. It also claims regulation will put illegal dealers out of business.

"Tell your legislator it's time for safe and regulated marijuana," the ad concludes.

Economic And Public Safety Impacts

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart stated that regulating cannabis like tobacco and alcohol could prevent underage access, create thousands of jobs, and bring "hundreds of millions of dollars of new revenue" to Indiana.

Neighboring states like Illinois, Michigan and Ohio have already legalized recreational marijuana, while Kentucky has approved medical cannabis.

However, Indiana's leadership remains resistant. Outgoing Governor Eric Holcomb has long opposed legalization, and Governor-elect Mike Braun recently expressed conditional support for medical cannabis, contingent on law enforcement input. Earlier in 2024, Indiana Democrats introduced bills to legalize medical and adult-use cannabis.

Cover: Safe and Regulated