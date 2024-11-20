Missouri's Psychoactive Hemp Products Boom Sparks Regulatory, Industry Conflict

Missouri’s hemp market is experiencing rapid growth, thanks to regulatory gaps in the 2018 Farm Bill. Consumers can now purchase intoxicating hemp products resembling marijuana buds and joints outside state-regulated dispensaries. These products, often sold in CBD shops, coffee houses and farmers markets are creating a parallel market that challenges the state’s licensed marijuana industry.

Hemp Vs. Marijuana: A Growing Divide

At the MJ Unpacked Conference in St. Louis, industry experts discussed this emerging “civil war” between the hemp and marijuana sectors. David Vaillencourt of Denver-based S3 Collective told the Missouri Independent that the Farm Bill’s descheduling of hemp has blurred the lines. “Now people are saying, ‘Well, basically all marijuana is hemp.'” This has led to two markets operating under vastly different regulations.

Missouri lacks a dedicated agency to oversee the safety and authenticity of these hemp-derived products, including Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC edibles and drinks. Amy Moore, director of the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation, expressed concerns about untested compounds entering the market without proper oversight. “We really have no idea what they do,” she said, emphasizing the potential health risks.

Hemp Industry Pushes Back Against Bans

Efforts to regulate or ban these products have faced obstacles. Governor Mike Parson’s executive order to prohibit hemp-derived THC products stalled after legal challenges and administrative hurdles. The proposed legislation has also been met with resistance from the hemp industry, which includes small businesses and major retailers like Total Wine.

Safety Concerns Drive Demand For Guidelines As Regulators Struggle To Keep Up

Meanwhile, hemp industry advocates, including attorney Rod Kight highlighted the tension: licensed marijuana businesses argue they are unfairly competing with unregulated hemp products, while hemp producers maintain their operations are legal. “There’s all these different things that people have in their minds about what it means to have legal hemp,” Kight said.

The hemp industry is advocating for sensible regulations, including testing and age restrictions, rather than outright bans. Diana Eberlein of the Cannabis Beverage Association stressed the need for safety measures to prevent “an absolute disaster from happening.”

As new compounds and products continue to emerge, regulators struggle to keep pace. The market’s rapid evolution underscores the urgency for clear guidelines to ensure consumer safety without stifling industry growth.

