Tim Walz Brings The Leanest Wallet To Presidential Election: What Are The Other Candidates Worth?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, may possess the smallest net worth of the four people hoping to win offices in the White House come this November.

The former House member disclosed a net worth of under $1 million after Harris selected him to run by her side as vice president as she aims for the Oval Office, Bloomberg reported.

Walz does not own any stocks and did not have any 12 years ago when, as a member of Congress, he pushed a federal law tightening disclosures of congressional stock trading.

He also has no real estate or horse racing interests, according to most recent disclosures to the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board.

Walz, a retired teacher and Army National Guard soldier, showed assets worth between $362,000 and $830,000 in his last congressional filing in 2019, the same year he and his wife sold their home for $304,000 after moving into the governor’s mansion. He also disclosed a college savings plan, a state teacher pension and a whole life insurance policy, according to Bloomberg.

Harris has revealed between $550,000 and $1.1 million in cash in U.S. bank accounts and between $775,000 and $1.8 million in retirement funds.

Republican nominee Donald Trump is worth $5.7 billion, while his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, disclosed a net worth between $4.3 million and $10.7 million.

If Walz is elected vice president, his annual salary, which currently stands at $127,629 as governor, would jump to $284,600.

