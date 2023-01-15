Janet Yellen 'Practiced And Practiced' To Make Sure Her Dollar Bill Signature Wasn't A Scrawl: 'This Was Something You Could Screw Up'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated she "practiced and practiced" writing the signature that will soon be seen on U.S. dollars in a bid to avoid the illegible scrawls of her predecessors Tim Geithner and Jack Lew, reported Reuters, citing her statement to CBS late-night comedian Stephen Colbert in December.

"I knew this was something you could really screw up and I wanted to get it right, and I practiced and I practiced," Yellen said according to the report.

The Treasury Secretary said people had made fun of the signatures of both Lew, who drew what some said appeared like eight connected circles, and Geithner and they ultimately had to redo their signatures. Yellen said she thought people would be able to read hers.

"You see what you think, but I think you'll be able to read the letters," she said. Colbert has promised to do an on-air critique once the bills are in circulation next year, the report said.

Treasurer’s Name: Next week, Yellen would travel to Fort Worth, Texas to see the first currency printed with her signature and that of U.S. Treasurer Marilynn Malerba, the first Native woman to hold that post. "I am going to see the first sheets of currency that have been printed with both of our names," Yellen said according to the report.

It was only after Malerba's appointment by President Joe Biden in June that Yellen's signature will be added to the U.S. currency, as this was prohibited without a U.S. Treasurer in place.

This story was originally published on Dec. 1, 2022.

