Missouri: Lawmaker Files Bill That Would Decriminalize Psychedelics For Therapeutic Use

Nicolas Jose Rodriguez , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 6:13pm   Comments
Share:
Rep. Tony Lovasco (R) from Missouri filed a bill on Tuesday that would legalize the use of psychedelics for therapeutic use at designated care facilities and decriminalize low-level possession, reported Marijuana Moment.

The bill would provide patients with certain serious conditions like treatment-resistant depression, PTSD and terminal illnesses access to substances like psilocybin, DMT, mescaline and ibogaine at certified health facilities and the patient or caregiver’s residence.

The bill would also provide legal protection from prosecution for doctors who make recommendations for eligible patients.

The possession of up to four grams of psychedelics outside of the therapeutic model would be considered a class D misdemeanor punishable by a maximum $500 fine without the threat of jail time.

Meanwhile, the possession of more than the four-gram limit outside of the medical model would remain a class A misdemeanor.

Photo by Phoenix Han on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Missouri regulation Psychedelic State Rep. Tony Lovasco

