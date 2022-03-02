 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The US dollar Index Hits Multi-Year Highs
Carl Paraskevas , Benzinga Contributor  
 
March 02, 2022 3:45pm   Comments
Share:
The US dollar Index Hits Multi-Year Highs

The escalating conflict in the Ukraine, less-than-dovish Fed speakers, and solid US manufacturing survey data pushed the US dollar index (DXY) to a multi-year high of 97.80 on Wednesday. Investors scrambled to buy US dollars for a second consecutive day as they weighed up increasingly more punitive sanctions on Russia and intensified fighting in the Ukraine.

Markets are volatile, and the US dollar as the ultimate safe-haven asset is fully mixed up with the Ukraine conflict. As we pointed out in early February, the DXY had more-or-less been trading within a range of 96.940 and 95.495 since December last year. Short breaks to the upside and downside of that range had occurred in the past but failed on the retest.

This time around, however, the DXY as broke above its range, retested, and then continued to new highs. Furthermore, the DXY has suddenly moved further away from its 4-hour 200 EMA. Whilst much of the recent move is driven by geopolitical risk concerns that can easily ebb and flow, the latest shift higher in the DXY is not insignificant.   

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsGovernment Forex Economics Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com