Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2019 10:08am   Comments
Share:
Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes

President Donald Trump's public feud with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its CEO Jeff Bezos is well-known.

Yet the two appear to have found common ground: opposing a new digital tax on tech companies in France, CNBC reported.

What Happened

France's Senate approved a new 3% tax that applies to revenue collected by around 30 major companies operating in the country, CNBC said. Most of the companies are from the U.S., which prompted the Trump administration to say the levy "unfairly targets American companies."

France is taking the position as a sovereign country that it "decides its own tax rules" and "this will continue to be the case," France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was quoted by CNBC as saying in a statement.

Why It's Important

Amazon said the new French tax is "poorly constructed" and "discriminatory" and will cause "significant harm" to both American and French consumers. 

"We applaud the Trump Administration for taking decisive action against France and for signaling to all of America's trading partners that the U.S. government will not acquiesce to tax and trade policies that discriminate against American businesses," the Amazon statement said.

What's Next

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the federal government will look into the law to determine if it is "discriminatory or unreasonable and burdens or restricts United States commerce," according to CNBC. 

Related Links:

Trump Says Trade Talks With China Have Restarted; Chinese Premier Pledges Equal Treatment For Companies

Trump: Social Media Companies 'Trying To Rig The Election'

Posted-In: CNBC Digital TaxGovernment News Regulations Eurozone Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

After Hitting 3000 For First Time, Market Mulls Delta Results, More Powell
Streaming Services Add Up: What Happened To Cord-Cutting To Save On Cable?
Amazon's To Roll Out $700M Employee Advancement Program
Retail Pro On Lady Gaga's Beauty Line: She's 'Never Gotten Anything Wrong Yet'
Panel Upholds District Court Decision Blocking Pilot Efforts To Slow Atlas Air's Operations
JEDI Masters: Amazon, Microsoft Battle To Build Pentagon's 'War Cloud'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Hexo To Transfer Listing From NYSE American To NYSE