'Rugrats' Makes Its Long-Awaited Return On Paramount+

A new version of Nickelodeon’s “Rugrats” is premiering on the ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) Paramount+ streaming service Thursday.

The 'Rugrats' Reboot: The iconic slogan “a baby’s gotta do what a baby’s gotta do” returns Thursday with Paramount+ exclusively streaming a reimagining of the classic ‘90s TV hit.

Not to worry, the 2021 series will still feature the hilarious talking babies crew of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica, albeit with different actors voicing them.

The series is revamped with modern CG animation to give it added vibrancy and color. The one-hour pilot episode “Second Time Around” follows Tommy as he leads the babies around on “bigger-est adventures,” the official trailer boasts.

“Warning: dinosaurs are involved,” Viacom said in a press release.

The show was initially set for release May 14, 2020 before being pushed to 2021. Viacom said the first set of episodes will premier Thursday, “with the rollout of additional episodes to be announced at a later date.”

“Rugrats” is expected to air on Nickelodeon later this summer.

'Rugrats' Facts: The original “Rugrats” which stole the hearts of many, aired on Nickelodeon in August 1991 and was part of the beginning of the revolutionary Nicktoons.

The 1991 pilot episode “Tommy’s First Birthday” was the first of 172 episodes that would be released over the course of the next 13 years.

The series’ popularity grew immensely until its final episode aired in 2004 and was then followed by a spinoff, three films, video games, comics and toys as it became a franchise.

The first film, “The Rugrats Movie,” was released in 1998 and broke the $100-million mark at the box office. The series was so well-received that it earned four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards and its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

‘90s kids, whose childhoods are happily stained with “Rugrats” memories, are going to feel the nostalgia as a new generation becomes the main audience of the show.