High Turnout Reported In Key States, Trump Baselessly Alleges 'Massive CHEATING' In Philadelphia

With the first polling places about to close in what is expected to be a neck-and-neck election night, reports from Georgia and Michigan say those two swing states are seeing record-high turnout.

What Happened: Turnout in Philadelphia is also reported to be extremely high, with Reuters reporting turnout as much as 50% higher in some precincts than in 2020. A big win in Philadelphia would go a long way toward delivering Pennsylvania – the largest and tightest swing state – to Kamala Harris.

At 4:39 p.m. EDT, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia. Law Enforcement coming!!!”

A Philadelphia police spokesman told Fortune they are “not aware of anything at this time.”

Charlie Kirk of pro-Trump group Turning Point Action wrote earlier on X: “Turnout is mixed and not where we want it to be. We need more people to vote.”

Also Read: 2024 Election Stakes: Potential Sweeps, Split Outcomes In Congressional, Presidential Races

Politico is reporting that turnout in Georgia is on track to surpass 2020, and The Hill says that Michigan may break turnout records.

Why It Matters: High turnout in Philadelphia would be good news for Harris, but even a loss in Pennsylvania would not be fatal to Trump if he performs well in other swing states.

Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania were all key to Joe Biden‘s victory in 2020.

Read Next

Image: Shutterstock.