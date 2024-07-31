Elon Musk's X Suspends 'White Dudes For Kamala Harris' Account After $4M Fundraiser: Trump Supporter 'Might Be A Little Scared'

A “White Dudes for Kamala Harris” account on Elon Musk‘s social media platform X was temporarily suspended following a star-studded Zoom fundraiser.

What Happened: Following President Joe Biden‘s exit from the 2024 presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign has received a groundswell of support from Democratic donors, including the group “White Dudes for Harris.”

The initiative, organized by Ross Morales Rocketto, was temporarily suspended from X following a successful fundraiser on July 29.

Morales Rocketto shared an email he received from X, informing him that the account was suspended for “violating our rules against evading suspension.” The account was created two days earlier.

Seems like @elonmusk might be a little scared. pic.twitter.com/919kKXxQGu — Ross Morales Rocketto (@RossMoRock) July 30, 2024

“Seems like @elonmusk might be a little scared,” the activist posted, in reference to the organization’s fundraiser that occurred a few hours earlier.

Musk endorsed Harris’ opponent, former President Donald Trump, on July 13. Musk bought X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022, citing a need to preserve free speech.

The White Dudes for Harris call included several potential Harris running mates — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Michigan Senator Gary Peters. The fundraiser also featured appearances from actors Jeff Bridges (who played “The Dude” in the 1998 cult classic “The Big Lebowski”), Mark Hamill, Josh Gad and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The event raised $4 million in donations.

“White Dudes for Harris” came after similar group-based events, including "Black Men for Harris" and “White Women for Harris.”

X reinstated the account a few hours after Morales Rocketto’s post.

