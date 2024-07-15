Ken Griffin Is Once Again Top Donor To Republicans, Who Aim To Control Congress

Loading... Loading...

Ken Griffin donated the most again to the Republican effort to control U.S. Congress, after giving $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) and Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) in the second quarter.

The party’s two Super PACs have so far received $35 million from the billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel during the current election cycle, the Financial Times reported.

"I have long been dedicated to supporting problem-solving candidates who drive real results for the country. CLF has done a tremendous job in recruiting qualified individuals to serve our nation," Griffin said on Monday.

Griffin has upped the amount he has given to CLF over past election cycles, donating $1 million in 2016, $4.5 million in 2018, $10 million in 2020 and $27 million in 2022.

This year’s donations to the CLF will go to the super PAC's "next generation" fund, which is dedicated to "emerging leaders" of the Republican party, such as first-term House member Juan Ciscomani, the Financial Times reported.

"For cycles now, Ken Griffin has taken a long view on his political giving," CLF president Dan Conston told the Financial Times.

"These are deliberate investments to elevate the kind of solutions-oriented candidates that exemplify the best of what America can be."

The SLF declined to comment.

In recent months Griffin has said his financial support for former President Donald Trump would be contingent upon his vice-presidential pick, the Financial Times reported. On Monday, Trump announced that Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance would be his running mate. As of now, Griffin has not thrown his support behind Trump.

Price Action: Roughly 1.12% of Citadel’s total assets under management is invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 Index and rose 0.28% on Monday.

The S&P 500 index also rose 0.28% on Monday to reach 5,631.22 points.

Photo by Dan G via Flickr