EXCLUSIVE: Study Of 81,000 Patients Uncovers Who Uses Medical Marijuana, Their Top Health Concerns

Despite the legalization of medical marijuana in 38 states, there remains limited understanding of the 4.1 million registered patients and the health issues they address. New research from a medical cannabis telehealth company Leafwell provides insights.

Analyzing data from over 81,000 medical marijuana patients across 32 states in 2022, the study provides more details about the modern cannabis user and the complexities of their health conditions. The research, "The Real Faces Of Medical Cannabis: Surprising Insights From 81,000 Patients," reveals that more that the majority (58%) of patients report multiple conditions, with the average person managing two or more. The three most common conditions are:

A significant portion of patients (32%) primarily seek medical marijuana for chronic pain.

(32%) primarily seek medical marijuana for chronic pain. The second most common issue, anxiety, was reported as the primary reason for use by 26.8% of patients.

PTSD is the third most common qualifying condition, affecting 11.2% of patients.

About 41.4% reported just one condition, while the majority disclosed at least one more, and many three or more.

Anxiety and chronic pain were the most common secondary conditions.

What The Data Shows

This data suggests the growing need for alternative pain management options, as people consider different options than traditional drugs, such as opioids. With PTSD being the third most common medical reason, it highlights cannabis' role in mental healthcare.

Most patients reported dealing with more than one health issue, pointing to the multifaceted challenges often addressed with medical marijuana. Leafwell further notes that healthcare providers and policymakers should take this complexity into account when creating medical marijuana programs. They should "consider how cannabis fits into broader healthcare strategies."

Who's Using Medical Marijuana?

Medical marijuana seems to be an option for all age groups, including youth. Some 65% fell between the ages of 21 and 49, with an average age of 40.1. Even though this age group is the most common, there is a significant number of younger patients (8.3%) and older adults (35.4%) that also rely on medical marijuana therapies. About 11.2% of younger patients stated insomnia as their primary condition, which is double the rate noted in older groups.

Regarding gender, both men and women are nearly equally represented, with men accounting for 51.1% of patients and women 48.9%. Both men and women use medical marijuana for various conditions, but men are more likely to state chronic pain as their primary condition, while women slightly more reported anxiety.

The data indicates that 71.5% of patients were white non-Hispanic, followed by Black non-Hispanic (10.4%), Hispanic (8.4%) and patients from other races (7.1%). White and Black non-Hispanic patients reported chronic pain more frequently, while 33% of Hispanic patients listed anxiety as their primary condition.

Concluding Thoughts

Leafwell's research highlights several important points: exploring non-opioid options for chronic pain, recognizing the growing role of cannabis in mental health care and tailoring treatments to individual needs. The data also highlights the potential for medical marijuana to address multiple health concerns simultaneously.

