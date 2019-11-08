Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Dispatch From Trader Rehab
Ross Cameron - Warrior Trading  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
November 08, 2019 10:56am   Comments
Share:
A Dispatch From Trader Rehab

This week marked the start of something new to my trading career, I’m finally going to be a successful trader!

I know that sounds strange after a year of posting daily profits that range anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 or more, but hear me out. I did some pretty extensive homework over the past few weeks and I uncovered some pretty astonishing statistics about my trading. I highly recommend checking out the video I made breaking down my stats over 2019, but I’ll give you the abbreviated version here.

What it comes down to is that those +$30,000 trades where I was taking 20,000 share size were losing me money! That’s because, on the other side of it, those same trading strategies were a net drag on my real profits. Those real profits, it turns out, were in trades where my average share size was just 6,000.

In fact, I would have made more profits this year by exclusively aiming for base hits. My net gains over the first 10 months of 2019 are around $300,000. If I hadn’t taken share size above 8,000, I would be up another $50,000, more than 16% higher.

I had written previously about getting frustrated with the size of my losses this year, but I never expected the drawdown from my aggressive strategy to be so huge!

So starting this month, I’m setting some strict limits to how I trade that are even lower than my whiteboard calculations. I’m capping my share size to just 2,000 while also limiting my daily max loss to just -$1,000.

November is going to be an interesting month, but I think it’s a necessary step in order to dial back some of my more impulsive and adrenaline-fueled habits before I really get into trading for my account rather than for the thrills.

Warrior Trading is a content partner of Benzinga

Posted-In: Warrior TradingEducation General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Pyxus International Posts Quarterly Net Loss Of $16.5M