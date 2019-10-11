Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: FCC Begins Licensing Color Broadcasts
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2019 7:52am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: FCC Begins Licensing Color Broadcasts

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened

On this day in 1950, the Federal Communications Commission issued CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) the nation’s first license for color broadcasts.

Where Was The Market

The S&P 500 traded around $19.87, and the Dow traded near $2,306.35.

What Else Was Going On In The World

When viewers weren’t tuned in to NBC, which boasted the top six shows for the 1950-1951 season, they were reading the earliest "Peanuts" comic strips. The first debuted Oct. 2.

CBS Flips On Color

The FCC’s Joint Technical Advisory Committee approved the CBS color broadcasting system as the first industry standard. However, incompatibility with existing black-and-white TV sets limited viewership, so after running a few color shows and up to 12 hours of color broadcasts weekly, CBS abandoned its system and the products created to support it.

NBC eventually ran the first show with a compatible color system, as well as the first color primetime series. Its comedy “The Marriage” debuted in 1954.

Despite the availability of color broadcasts, many of the decade’s most popular shows ran in black and white: “I Love Lucy,” “Leave It To Beaver” and “Lassie.”

Exactly 25 years later, NBC again demonstrated on its industry leadership with its longest-running and highest-rated show in late-night TV: "Saturday Night Live." 

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: Self-Employment Laws Go Into Effect

This Day In Market History, Oct. 8: Department Of Homeland Security Established

Posted-In: this day in market historyEducation Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks
14 Lowest PEG Ratios In The S&P 500
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their Take On Nokia, Oracle And More