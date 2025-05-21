EXCLUSIVE: Telomir Pharma To Raise $3 Million Via Equity Financing To Fund Its Rare Disease IND

On Wednesday, Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TELO announced that it had secured $3 million in equity financing through a direct investment by The Bayshore Trust, the company's largest shareholder.

The transaction involved the purchase of 1 million restricted shares of the company's common stock at $3.00 per share, representing an 18% premium to Telomir's closing share price of $2.54 on the execution date.

The transaction was structured as a straight restricted common stock transaction.

This transaction follows a prior $1 million equity investment at $7.00 per share made on December 9, 2024, through The Starwood Trust, an entity affiliated with the company's largest shareholder, and complements an existing $5 million non-dilutive line of credit from the same affiliated group, which remains undrawn.

Telomir Chair and CEO Erez Aminov said it had raised $4 million in equity and secured a $5 million credit line through affiliated entities.

Telomir said its priority was to submit its IND by year-end and generate early human efficacy data in the most efficient and capital-responsible way.

Telomir is advancing two highly innovative drug candidates, Telomir-1, a first-in-class age-reversal molecule targeting the root causes of cellular decline, and Telomir-Ag2, a stabilized Silver(II) compound to address the growing threat of drug-resistant infections.

Telomir-1 is an oral small molecule that addresses five fundamental biological drivers of aging and chronic disease: mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, calcium imbalance, toxic metal accumulation (iron and copper), and telomere shortening.

In preclinical models, Telomir-1 has demonstrated reversal of the biological clock, improving both lifespan and health span, improvement of mitochondrial energy production in metabolically stressed cells, reduction of oxidative stress (ROS), a key contributor to age-related damage, correction of calcium signaling pathways associated with neurodegeneration and cell death, protection against metal-induced toxicity from iron and copper and Telomere lengthening and stabilization to support cellular regeneration.

Telomir-Ag2 is a novel Silver(II) complex stabilized using Telomir's proprietary chelation platform. Silver(II) has historically shown strong antimicrobial potential but has remained clinically impractical due to its instability—until now.

Preclinical studies demonstrated that Telomir-Ag2 is active against Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterococcus faecalis, Staphylococcus aureus, and Methicillin- and aminoglycoside-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MARSA).

Price Action: TELO stock closed lower by 10.4% at $2.28 on Tuesday.

