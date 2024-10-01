Is Manual Labor Dead? 4,000 Vape Devices In One Hour: The Machine That Boosts Efficiency By 1,000%

Ispire Technology Inc. ISPR, a leader in vaping technology, is set to unveil its groundbreaking I-80 vapor device filling machine at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on October 8-9. The I-80 promises to revolutionize cannabis production, delivering efficiency and cost savings that could transform the industry’s landscape.

"The I-80 isn't just a machine; it's a game-changing solution to the capacity challenges that have hindered cannabis operators for years,” said Michael Wang, co-CEO of Ispire. “We're not just improving productivity – we're leading a paradigm shift in cannabis production efficiency." Wang also positioned the I-80 as the future of production efficiency in the cannabis industry.

Unmatched Speed And Efficiency

Capable of filling and sealing 4,000 vapor devices per hour, the I-80 is 2x faster than current automated systems and offers a 10x improvement in efficiency over manual production methods.

This significant boost in productivity addresses long-standing capacity challenges faced by cannabis operators, especially multi-state operators (MSOs) as well as single-state operators (SSOs).

I-80 by Ispire – Courtesy Photo.

Cost Savings And Workflow Optimization

The I-80 is designed not just for speed but for cost savings. Cannabis companies can expect to save $1,000 for every 10,000 units produced, thanks to the machine’s integrated self-sealing technology, which eliminates the need for separate capping.

This feature alone improves workflow efficiency by 1,000% over manual methods and 100% over other automated systems, giving operators a competitive edge.

