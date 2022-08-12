Aptinyx Shares Plummet As Mid-Stage Fibromyalgia Study Missed Primary Endpoint

Aptinyx Inc. APTX announced results from a Phase 2b clinical study evaluating the effects of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia.
The Phase 2b clinical study was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of NYX-2925 in approximately 300 patients with fibromyalgia.
The primary endpoint in the study was the change from baseline in average daily pain as reported on the zero-to-ten NRS during week 12 of the study.
The company said that the statistically significant separation from placebo was not observed on the primary endpoint of the study with either dose level of NYX-2925.
Andy Kidd, President and Chief executive officer, commented: "We are very disappointed that, despite the evidence of activity observed in a prior biomarker study in fibromyalgia patients, in this follow-up Phase 2b study NYX-2925 did not achieve statistical separation from placebo. The results of this study highlight the challenges of developing novel therapies for pain.”
Additionally, the company anticipates data readout from the Phase 2 study of NYX-458 in cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease in the first quarter of 2023.
Price Action : Aptinyx shares are trading around 30 percent down at $0.42 on Friday at the time of publication.
