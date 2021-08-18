 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Werewolf Therapeutics Inks Solid Tumor Trial Collaboration With Merck
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Share:
Werewolf Therapeutics Inks Solid Tumor Trial Collaboration With Merck

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) to evaluate WTX-124 in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

  • WTX-124 is a systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) INDUKINE product candidate. 
  • The planned clinical trial will be conducted by Werewolf and is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of WTX-124 as a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda in patients with solid tumors.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application for WTX-124 to the FDA in 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: HOWL shares are up 3.70% at $15.10 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK + HOWL)

Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2
Merck's Belzutifan Wins FDA Approval As First Drug For Rare VHL Tumors
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Fate Therapeutics Data Readout, RenovoRx IPO In Focus Amid Tapering Earnings News Flow
Apple And Salesforce Lead The DIA In A Mixed Day Of Trading
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com