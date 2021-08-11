What's Next For Orphazyme Stock?

Orphazyme A S ADR (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares are higher Wednesday, as traders were able to push the stock up. There looks to be no company-specific news to cause the jump in share price.

Orphazyme was up 16.09% at $6.06 at last check Wednesday.

Orphazyme Daily Chart Analysis

The stock looks like it has broken out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern.

The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating recent sentiment in the stock has been bearish.

Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of resistance in the future.

Price broke out of the wedge pattern and may need to consolidate before it could see a further move upward.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving upward and now sits at 55. This shows that there was an increase in buyers throughout the past few days.

What’s Next For Orphazyme?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock consolidate for a time while holding the gains it has made from breaking out. If the stock can consolidate it may be ready to see another push in time.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall back down below the pattern support. This could cause the stock to see a further downward push.