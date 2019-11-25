Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CymaBay Halts Study On Lead Clinical Program, Stock Crashes
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 12:36pm   Comments
Share:
CymaBay Halts Study On Lead Clinical Program, Stock Crashes

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares are losing more than 75% of their value Monday after the company said it's halting the development of its lead drug, seladelpar.

What Happened

CymaBay said it is terminating two studies involving its lead liver drug seladelpar: a Phase 2b study in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and a Phase 2 study in primary sclerosing cholangitis.

The company also said it putting on hold late-stage studies of the candidate in patients with primary biliary cholangitis pending further review and follow-up.

CymaBay said the decision to discontinue the studies was based on atypical histological findings from the histological assessments of the first tranche of liver biopsies in the Phase 2b study in NASH.

See Also: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Aquestive Awaits FDA Decision, Arrowhead Earnings And More

The findings included histology characterized as an interface hepatitis presentation with or without biliary injury.

"The atypical histological findings in the NASH Phase 2b clinical study of seladelpar were observed in patients who demonstrated on-study improvement or stabilization of their biochemical measures of inflammation and liver injury and no liver-related adverse events after 52 weeks of treatment," CymaBay CEO Sujal Shah said in a statement. 

Why It's Important

Seladelpar is CymaBay's lead drug evaluated for multiple indications in mid- and late-stage studies.

CymaBay said it has initiated investigative actions to better understand the findings.

The stock was down 75.95% at $1.34 at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: Biotech News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBAY)

33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Medicines Company Jumps Following Acquisition News; CymaBay Therapeutics Shares Plunge
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Schwab, TD Ameritrade Confirm $26B Merger
36 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

This Week's Freight Forecast