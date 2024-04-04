Moomoo's Renewed Nasdaq Partnership Enhances Client Trading Experience

Loading... Loading...

Investment and trading platform Moomoo partnered with Nasdaq, offering its users a complimentary three-month subscription to Nasdaq TotalView.

With TotalView, users can access every quote and order at every price level in Nasdaq-, NYSE-, NYSE American-, and regional-listed securities trading on Nasdaq. This includes 60-level bid and ask quotes, offering more than 20 times the liquidity of level 2 data.

Moomoo's collaboration with Nasdaq dates back six years to the platform's initial launch. Since then, Moomoo has rapidly expanded to six countries and regions, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia.

Impact: Moomoo enables investors to trade in U.S. and Canadian markets using a single account, offering competitive rates. By referencing publicly available fee schedules, the company says it charges 90% less than its competitors.

In addition to offering TotalView, Moomoo enables trading of stocks and ETFs during extended hours, outside of regular cash market hours, in both the morning and evening sessions.

Awards: Moomoo won the title of Best Day Trading Software at the 2023 Benzinga Global FinTech Awards, a third consecutive win for the company. Moomoo also secured nominations in seven categories, including Best Brokerage App and Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders, underscoring its commitment to empowering investors.

“We are thrilled to win and grateful to Benzinga and the judges for recognizing Moomoo,” said Justin Zacks, Moomoo's vice president of Strategy. “The Benzinga Fintech Listmakers showcase Moomoo’s superior offerings in daily investing and how technology leadership in the financial industry has been reshaping the retail investor landscape."'

Photo: Courtesy of Moomoo