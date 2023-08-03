Data-Focused Trading App Aries Goes Public On StartEngine After Growing 600%

Founded in 2019, TradeStation partner Aries is debuting on StartEngine, the same crowdfunding platform trusted by famed businesspeople and investors like Kevin O’Leary.

Aries challenges traditional full-stack brokers, sporting the tools Main Street needs to compete with its better capitalized and informed peers on Wall Street.

Available in 130 countries, Aries differentiates itself by offering commission-free access to more investment types and asset classes like stocks, options, futures, ETFs, IPOs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as advanced tooling and software.

Before Aries, founder Reda Falih had a successful career in stock market trading and data. His foray into brokering came when he learned of the predatory fees Aries’ competitors were charging international customers.

Falih shares that forming partnerships directly with firms such as TradeStation, ClickIPO, and Apex Fintech Solutions enabled him to lower costs for Aries’ users, resulting in over 600% growth in the last year.

"We raised over $300,000 after five days of airing on StartEngine,” Falih added. “People vote with their dollars, and they like Aries’ mission to level the playing field for the everyday investor.”

With the capital it raises on StartEngine, Aries aims to secure a broker-dealer license through FINRA/SIPC, as well as develop a comprehensive B2B/B2C brokerage API, strengthening its position as the go-to destination for retail investors seeking a robust trading experience.

“This is just the beginning, it’s been far too long since the average investor gets the short end of the stick,” Falih ended. “Clients can own a piece of Aries for one reason; we want the values at Aries to be 100% client-focused. Aries will be the people’s broker. Owned by the people."

Learn more about Aries’ campaign by clicking here.