10 Connecticut Fintechs To Watch

Fintech has not only changed the way we do business, but how we lead our daily lives. Millions of times every day, Americans use fintech apps like Venmo and Zelle to send money straight from their phones, or Paypal and TorFx to conduct business transactions. Today, there are more than 26,000 fintech companies worldwide, including the largest, Visa and Mastercard.

Today, there are more than 10,000 fintech startups in the United States. No longer just in big states like New York and California, Connecticut is quickly becoming a hotspot for fintechs as well.

Here are 10 great fintechs to watch in Connecticut.

Tomo

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Tomo Networks is a fintech startup that improves the homebuying experience by pairing a smarter and faster mortgage process with real estate agents.

RightCapital

RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practice and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015 and based in Shelton, Connecticut, RightCapital specializes in financial and retirement planning, Social Security optimization and loan management.

Payrailz

Payrailz provides advanced bill payment and money transfer solutions to banks and credit unions. Software technology includes AI, security, cloud-based software and chat bot. Payrailz was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Rellevate

Founded in 2019 and located in Stamford, Connecticut, Rellevate is a financial services company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative services. Rellevate's products, offered primarily via employers, includes a digital account with interest via Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay and Send Money.

Lumesis

Lumesis is a financial technology company focused on providing business efficiency and compliance solutions via its DIVER platform. Lumesis services hundreds of clients and over 45,000 users in the municipal bond marketplace. Lumesis is based in Stamford, Connecticut and was founded in 2010.

IncomeConductor

WealthConductor's revolutionary retirement income platform, IncomeConductor, provides a complete suite of support to financial advisors who want to re-define their value proposition as retirement income. WealthConductor specializes in retirement income, financial technology and investment management. IncomeConductor was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

AQR Capital Management

Founded in 1998 and located in Greenwich, Connecticut, AQR Capital Management is a global investment management firm built at the intersection of financial theory and practical application. AQR focuses on research-driven, practical insights based on fundamental analysis.

Umergence

Umergence is an independent broker dealer specializing in private placements and alternative investments. Its team of seasoned professionals average more than 20 years in the industry and have collectively been involved with raising more than $75 billion in capital. Umergence was founded in 2015 in Plantsville, Connecticut.

Freepoint Commodities

Freepoint Commodities is a leading global commodities merchant, delivering trading, logistics and financing solutions and services across a wide range of markets. Freepoint was founded in 2011 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

