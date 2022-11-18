10 Washington, D.C. Fintech Startups To Watch

If you’re nuts about fintech, are new to the industry or even a seasoned pro, you’ll want to join the more than 1,000 attendees expected at this year’s Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards.

Today, there are more than 10,000 fintech startups in the United States. They're no longer just in major hubs like New York and San Francisco. Washington, D.C. is now coming online as a major player for fintech startups.

Here are 10 great fintech startups to watch in the nation's capital.

Pie Insurance

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Pie Insurance takes the boredom out of buying insurance. Pie puts the tech in InsureTech, specializing in workers’ comp.

Sucerrency

Securrency provides financial services via its patented Compliance Aware Token framework. The framework interconnects traditional financial platforms and next-generation blockchain networks. Succerency was founded in 2015 and is based in Washington, D.C.

BigDataGuys

Located in Washington D.C., BigDataGuys specializes in AI, data science and custom software development. BigDataGuys provides consultation to small and medium-sized, as well as Fortune 500 companies. BigDataGuys was founded in 2006.

Ordway

Ordway is a high-growth SaaS company based in Washington, D.C. The company offers a suite of financial software applications that provide billing, accounts receivable, revenue recognition and business KPI reporting.

Sparkfund

Based in Washington D.C., Sparkfund powers organizations by providing access to the latest energy technology in a new and better way. The company specializes in energy and financial technology. Sparkfund was founded in 2013.

Savi

Savi is a student loan wellness platform that uses financial technology to help customers understand, optimize and repay their student debt. Based in Washington, D.C., Savi specializes in student loans, student loan debt, and public service loan forgiveness.

Fundrise

Located in Washington D. C., Fundrise is America’s largest direct-to-investor real estate investment platform. Since its launch in 2010, Fundrise has transacted over $5.7 billion worth of real estate.

HelloWallet

HelloWallet provides clients with a place to view their entire financial picture. Located in Washington D.C., HelloWallet was founded in 2009 and specializes in financial guidance solutions.

Onward Financial

Founded in 2016 in Washington, D.C., Onward is a financial wellness benefits company that provides employers with the ability to assist their workforce in building a financial cushion for themselves. Onward specializes in financial security, savings and fintech.

Purefy

Purefy is a provider of student loan refinancing. The company offers a transparent approach and simple process to helping customers save money on their student loans. Founded in 2014 and based in Washington, D.C., Purefy specializes in both student loan and Parent PLUS refinancing.

Photo via Shutterstock.