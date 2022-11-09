5 Baltimore Fintechs To Watch

Fintech has changed the way people do business. People all over the world today use fintech apps like Venmo and Zelle to send money, or PayPal and TorFX to conduct business transactions.

Crypto applications like wallets and exchanges allow people to make mobile transactions at the touch of a finger. Today, fintech companies are becoming more and more the norm, and less the exception.

When you think of fintech, big cities like San Francisco and New York of course come to mind. Baltimore, Maryland, with its proximity to Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York City, has quite a few exciting fintech companies to watch as well.

Here are five great fintech companies to watch in Baltimore.

Allovue

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Baltimore, Allovue empowers K-12 educators to budget, manage, and evaluate district finances with the user-friendly, Allovue software. Through the software platform known as Balance, Allovue helps school districts create and plan budgets, as well as make financial decisions to best serve their needs.

Bolt Labs

Bolt Labs’ secure computation solutions — also known as MPC — allows customers to protect their assets while at the same time providing confidentiality, ensuring integrity and preventing misuse or theft. MPC technology is fast-becoming the standard for digital asset security. Founded in 2018, Bolt Labs is an open-source, secure digital asset management company based in Baltimore.

Shot Tower Capital

Shot Tower Capital is an investment banking company offering advisory and capital fundraising services in both the media and consumer markets. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Baltimore, Shot Tower has extended its reach globally, doing business internationally in such countries as Canada, the U.K., China and Japan.

BailRep

Founded in 2014 and based in Baltimore, BailRep is an easy-to-use online platform that helps people find the most affordable bail financial products in times of need. For families needing to raise capital quickly, BailRep offers unique loan products, point-of-sale distribution, network and technology.

Money Club

The Money Club provides comprehensive financial wellness education to workers, helping them manage their money with confidence and achieve financial stability. Money Club programs help customers improve overall retention and maximize productivity by providing the best in personal financial tools and education. Formerly known as Ortus Academy, the Money Club is located in Baltimore.

Photo via Shutterstock.