Sterling Trading Tech Names New CEO, Plans Continued Investment In Next-Generation Platform

Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of order management system solutions and trading platforms to global capital markets, has named Jennifer Nayar as its new president and CEO.

Nayar’s past experience includes her role as technology chief of staff at REDI Global Technologies, global head of market data and business operations at BYSE Technologies, and most recently CEO of Vela Trading Systems, a leading provider of data and execution technology for multi-asset, electronic trading.

Nayar replaces Farid Naib as CEO, effective immediately. Naib will stay on as an advisor.

“We are excited by the success that STT has achieved in recent years, and believe the company is poised to capitalize on a number of growth opportunities in front of it today.” said Sean Barrette, an STT board member.

With Nayar as its new CEO, STT plans on investing in technology like its next-generation platform—currently underway—as well as continuing its tradition of innovation and expansion in leading technology solutions for the capital markets.

"STT is one of few independent FinTech firms that provides fully integrated solutions to the capital markets. I am excited to join the team," said Nayar.

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. The company provides custom solutions to fit each client. STT serves over 100 clients in more than 20 countries, including brokers, prop groups and clearing firms.