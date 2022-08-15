Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 15, 2022

Have you ever wanted to share space with the likes of Kevin O'Leary, Anthony Scaramucci, and Jordan Fried?
Well, now you can!
This December 7-8, at NYC's Pier Sixty, leaders from the likes of DriveWealth and Apex Fintech Solutions, TradingView, Partisia, Synctera, Prime Trust, Current and beyond will attend the most prestigious dealmaking and thought leadership event.
This is event is a must-see. We'll have leaders duke it out over controversial topics, talk about perspectives on opportunities and threats in fintech, and share insight into the actions they're taking to monetize on disruptive trends.
Opportunities to speak are filling up! If interested in joining as a speaker or using this event to elevate your brand, please email renato@benzinga.com.
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Binance recovers funds from hack
- Huobi seeks stake from SBF et al
- Crypto.com granted Cayman okay
- abrdn has taken a stake in Archax
- McKay Brothers adding new links
- Zero Hash adds new registrations
- Guild Financial, MX get connected
- Avelacom provides a new network
- Belfrics to open MENA operations
- TNS added a market data service
- Rizzak Capital loses AFS licenses
- BlackRock launching crypto trusts
- Paradigm & FTX eye new product
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Green Dot locking in Uber dispute
- QuantmRE, Texture intro a market
- NatWest has tapped Oak Engage
- Talos added new strategic advisor
- Visa bringing tap to pay to Toronto
- Barclaycard joins BT’s partnership
- Yellow Card is improving offerings
- ANZ taps into FIS for core banking
- Credas has appointed a new CSO
- Maven 11 is launching with Maple
- Motive Partners finishes JPM sale
- Pomelo Pay adds crypto payment
- SEC takes aim at HF crypto filings
👉 Interesting Reads:
