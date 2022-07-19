After Crypto Launch, StockTwits Builds 'Full Suite,' Adds Equities Trading

Stocktwits, a real-time financial communication and media network, announced the addition of equities trading Tuesday.

Context: Stocktwits is looking to reimagine financial media, tools, and services for the next generation of investors who demand access to emerging markets and asset classes.The launch of equities trading comes on the heels of Stocktwits' launch of cryptocurrency trading earlier this year,

This comes amid increased awareness around financial sustainability post-COVID-19. Society is more interested in saving and investing, rather than spending and borrowing.

Many investors are no longer interested in being informed by big-name institutions, most of which are behind the curve when it comes to following trends. Rather, they look to their peer group on Stocktwits when it comes to monetary issues.

Now, these investors don’t have to leave the Stocktwits ecosystem to act on those insights.

Why It Matters: Stocktwits boasts 6 million registered users, with over 5 million of them using the platform monthly.

In providing its large community of users crypto and equity trading access, Stocktwits is playing on trends that suggest investors trust themselves and their embedded networks to make decisions.

Perspectives: “The Stocktwits community has been avidly following the equities market since our inception in 2008. With the addition of equities trading to our existing crypto trading product, the Stocktwits platform continues towards bringing a full suite of execution capabilities,” said Rishi Khanna, CEO of Stocktwits.

“We’re excited to give our users a complete experience within the platform where they’ve formed their investing identity.”