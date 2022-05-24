TradeZero Inks Partnership With TradeEZ Over 'Chart Overlays' Feature

TradeEZ announced a partnership on its chart overlays feature with TradeZero, an application software that provides real-time trading, brokerage and financial solutions.

The development comes as TradeZero looks to bolster its analytics and education capabilities.

Why It Matters: TradeEZ was launched by Stephen Kalayjian who is a market veteran with experience working at exchanges such as the American Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

“Our goal with TradeEZ is to bring traders together to learn from and be mentored by industry experts, to transform their trading,” said Kalayjian. “We are passionate traders whose mission is to create a platform of excellence in mentorship, education, trading tools and community for traders worldwide. You can learn with us at your own individual pace.”