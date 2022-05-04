Fintech Spotlight: Firstrade Crypto Launches With Aim To Add New Coins Monthly

Firstrade Securities announced the launch of its cryptocurrency trading offer.

The development comes as the trading fintech looks to bolster its current offer which includes the commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, options, fixed income, and over 11,000 mutual funds, as well as education and analysis services.

Going forward, U.S. Firstrade customers will have access to crypto pairings including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM), Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) among others.

New coins will be added on a monthly basis.

"Crypto assets are fast approaching widespread acceptance among financial institutions and investors. Our mission is to provide one platform with unlimited opportunities. It's become increasingly clear that our customers want to consolidate all their investment products in one place," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade.

"We'll continually develop more products and services to help our customers successfully manage their wealth," he added.