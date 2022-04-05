Public Launches Pulse, A Way For Companies To Engage And Understand Investors

Public, a commission-free trading app and investing social network, is launching Pulse.

What Happened: Public is a globally recognized investing solution that democratizes investing and addresses financial literacy.

In a move to increase transparency and improve dialogue and transparency in markets, Public is launching Pulse, a way for companies to engage with and understand retail investors.

Pulse will help companies improve their retail investor storytelling, make investor information more discoverable and increase engagement.

Why It Matters: Public is unlike other brokers.

The platform’s key features include a social feed for trade idea sharing, real-time fractional investing in stocks and ETFs, interest on cash balances, insurance on deposits, and ways to engage directly with executives at public companies.

“As companies adapt to new ways of communicating information to retail investors, they will also need to better understand these audiences so they can better serve them,” a release on the matter said.

“With Pulse, companies hear directly from retail investors to learn more about what they care about and better understand how retail investors are making decisions. For example, companies can get a pulse for sentiment around a new Board announcement or sustainability initiative, and see how a recent earnings call resonated with their retail investors.”