Calling All Traders: Are You The Next Five-Star Covesting Trader?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

It would be no surprise to tell you there were opportunities to be found within the Covesting ecosystem. But what if there is a chance at the moment to become a legendary five-star trader and make a name for yourself within the trading community?

In this special bulletin, PrimeXBT is calling all traders to find the next diamond in the rough. Do you have what it takes to become the next five-star Covesting trader?

An Exclusive Club Of Legendary Traders

The novel Reminiscences of a Stock Operator by Edwin Lefèvre is written about the real-life Jesse Livermore, who infamously made his fortune shorting the Wall Street panic of 1929. The man is considered a legend for the trades he made. He was once one of the richest men in America and the reason why many financial regulations exist today.

Others from that golden era, like William Delbert Gann, are far more mysterious. W.D. Gann, as he's more commonly known, is considered as much of a hoax as he was a legendary trader. Few believed in his ability to leverage sacred geometry and astrology to master market timing. His track record of accurate trades speaks for itself, and he has legions of cult-like followers even today.

The point is that traders of this caliber are highly regarded, remembered throughout history for their feats in finance. A more current example is a trader using the pseudonym Chamel X. This trader earned more than 90,000% ROI within the Covesting copy trading module, leaving lasting memories of this incredible achievement.

However, there is currently room to break that record, and in addition, do something that none of the traders above were ever able to: become a five-star trader in Covesting.

Scoping Out The Current Competition On Covesting

Looking at the current ten most top-ranked traders in the fully transparent Covesting global leaderboards, there is no shortage of talented strategy managers with serious ROI to boast. Strategy managers have more than 3,700% to boast at this very moment.

Despite all the success and skill, what is notably missing amongst this outstanding set of traders is a complete set of five stars. The Covesting software tracks the performance of all strategy managers from the moment an account is created, and depending on specific performance parameters, up to five stars are awarded.

Each star focuses explicitly on safety and skill. The more stars a trader has, the better chance of finding success without much risk. For example, one star is awarded for margin allocation, while another focuses on keeping a high win-to-loss ratio. To earn all five stars is no easy feat, as is evident from the lack of a five-star trader currently in the top ten. The average comes in at three stars with only one trader of the bunch able to reach four stars.

Oftentimes, there are traders somewhere down the list of rankings who steadily focus on the safest trades that briefly earn five stars but never take on enough risk to reach the top of the leaderboards. At the time of this writing, no such trader exists with the leaderboards at any rank, leaving a rare opportunity to become the only five-star trader on Covesting currently. If you have the ability to take your strategy to the top of the ranks, then all the ingredients to become a legend will be ready for the taking. All that is left is to write the history books about your trading legacy.

What Covesting Copy Trading Can Do For You

Covesting creates legends because the world knows that any trader reaching the top of the leaderboards or attaining the ultimate feat of five stars is legitimate and proven, thanks to the transparency provided by the Covesting leaderboard system. Clicking on any strategy ranked on the leaderboards shows more information and metrics related to risk and success. Using this information, followers are able to look for the Jesse Livermore's and W.D. Gann's of today, and put money behind them by copying their trades.

Followers make money each time the strategy manager is successful, and in turn, they spread the word and bring the strategy even more followers. Followers and strategy managers both get a cut of any successful copied trades. Hence, strategy managers stay incentivized, and followers can sit back, relax, and let a more skilled trader do all the heavy lifting. Followers can sleep easy knowing they can also manage their portfolio of strategies they follow by setting stop losses or taking profit on a following – all without losing the place with that strategy.

For followers, finding one of these legends is a way to make a fortune by riding another's success. But it would be best to act quickly, as strategies this successful tend to reach their max initial follower equity cap fast, locking out others who want to find a profitable trader to copy.

For strategy managers, there is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a legend in the trading community and become the only five-star trader within the Covesting ecosystem. If you have the skills, becoming a strategy manager provides access to PrimeXBT's advanced trading tools and more than 100+ trading instruments across forex, commodities, stock indices, etc. from a single account. These global markets and powerful portfolio management tools allow the most serious professionals to maximize profitability and reduce risk to a minimum.

Become A Five-Star Legend With Covesting And PrimeXBT

The Covesting copy trading module isn't the only significant feature offered by the award-winning margin trading platform PrimeXBT. The platform also connects users to various DeFi protocols like Uniswap, Curve, and others through APY-generating yield accounts. PrimeXBT also provides educational materials through the PrimeXBT Trading Academy and Contests area to earn prizes and practice trading using risk free virtual funds.

Novice traders can get their start and learn how to become a legend someday, while other pros can make their name today by unlocking all five stars within the Covesting copy trading module. PrimeXBT puts out the call to all traders: do you have what it takes to become a legend and the next five-star Covesting trader?

