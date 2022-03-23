2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: TradingView, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents TradingView as a nominee for Best Trading Technology.

TradingView was founded in 2013.

TradingView provides traders and investors with charts, tools, and social networking and is a place where traders, investors, educators, and market enthusiasts can connect to share ideas and talk about the market.

For more information, visit TradingView at www.tradingview.com. Cast your vote for them to win the Benzinga People’s Choice Award HERE.

Start your application for the 2022 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards HERE.