2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Smart, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Smart as a nominee for Best New Product

Smart was founded in the UK in 2014 and opened in the US in 2020.

Smart is a global retirement technology provider. Its mission is to transform retirement, savings and financial well-being around the world.

Smart partners with financial institutions (including broker-dealers, RIAs, retirement providers, insurers, recordkeepers, asset managers, and banks) and financial advisers to deliver retirement savings and income solutions that are digital, customized, and cost-efficient.

Smart, founded in the UK, operates in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East with close to a million savers entrusting over $3 billion in assets on the platform. Smart saw over 2,000% growth in assets on its platform since 2018.

For more information, visit Smart at https://www.smartretire.com/. Cast your vote for them to win the Benzinga People’s Choice Award HERE.

Start your application for the 2022 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards HERE.