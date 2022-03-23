2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: SoftPos, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents SoftPos as a nominee for Best New Product.

SoftPos was founded in 2019, with first implementation mid-2020. Its solution is a mobile payment terminal in a form of an Android-based app. It allows acceptance of contactless transactions with plastic cards or digital wallets just like any traditional terminal. It's cheap, mobile and doesn't require any additional devices - users' phone or tablet is just enough.

