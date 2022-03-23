The TIE Secures $9M Funding Round At $100M Valuation

The TIE announced the closure of a $9 million strategic Series A led by Blizzard, an Avalanche-focused venture capital fund.

Participants in the raise includes executives at GoldenTree Asset Management, Nexo, NYDIG, Hudson River Trading, Gemini Frontier Fund, Republic Capital, and more.

The development comes as the digital assets information services company looks to grow rapidly across three core verticals: institutional solutions, data redistribution, and token relations.

"Robust data and workflow solutions are the beating heart of institutional finance," said John Wu, President of Ava Labs and board member at The TIE.

"We have seen tremendous growth in the demand for our solutions throughout the entire digital asset market. With the new funding we will be able to rapidly expand the size of our team to service growing client demands" said Joshua Frank, The TIE's Co-Founder & CEO.

At present, TIE services about 100 of the leading hedge funds and market makers. Company officials say TIE's SigDev Terminal brings together the crypto market's on-chain, derivatives, sentiment, company and news data into an all-in-one platform.