GreenBox To Present In Upcoming Fintech Conference

GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, will be participating in the 35th annual Roth Conference. GBOX chair Ben Errez and chief financial officer Ben Chung will attend the event, make a presentation, and be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. The event is scheduled for March 13–15, 2022, and will be held in person in Dana Point, California. The Greenbox executives will present at on March 15 at noon PT. The elite event includes one-on-one and small-group meetings between carefully selected companies and institutional investors. In addition, the event will include fireside chats, thematic industry panels and presentations by executive membership. An estimated 400 private and public companies from an array of sectors will be in attendance; those sectors include blockchain/cryptocurrency, business services, consumer and health and wellness, healthcare, oil and gas, meals and mining, technology and media, and sustainability and ESG.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products and fraud detection as well as improve the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information about the company, please visit www.GreenBoxPOS.com.

