How StocksToTrade Is Striving To Reduce Trading Time

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The world has a certain fascination with stock trading. For many of us, it conjures up images of Wall Street mania and people making twice their annual salary over the internet. Amidst all these images of fast money and grandeur is that of staring at a screen for hours.

In many of our minds, we think of trading as a person looking at a screen for a long time, waiting to move at any sign of change. This is perhaps the more boring side of trading and one that discourages a lot of people.

While more and more people are starting to trade stocks, whether as a side business or as a job, the idea of staring at a screen all day long isn’t appealing to most people, coupled with the anxiety of maker movement.

Now, however, there are ways to get around this, such as platforms like StocksToTrade. Sites like these have become popular among new and experienced traders, and for good reason. They offer features that cut the amount of time and manual labor that would usually be required of a trader.

Making Trading Smarter?

Among its arsenal of tools, all are geared towards making trading shorter and more efficient. First, its in-built scanner sorts through the available stock and aims to find the best options for penny stock traders. This saves the time that otherwise would have been spent sorting through stock trying to find the ones that are within their budget.

There is also a stock filter system that allows people to search through the over 19,000 stocks that STT lists using different criteria. This can be industry, past performance, and so on. Rather than manually looking through stock options, users can have their right stock picked out for them.

There is also no need to sit in front of a screen watching the market because STT has price alerts in built. A user could, for example, buy a stock at $1 and set a price alert for $1.50. That way, they do not need to watch the market for when the stock rises but will be notified when the stock reaches their chosen price point.

This feature caters not only to people who want to save time but for those who trade as a side business and do not have the time to watch the markets all day. When it comes to doing research on specific stocks and the companies behind them, users don’t have to spend hours reading through official documents, news sites, or even doing Google searches.

Once you click on a stock you can find relevant intel and research on it alongside powerful charting tools. This research includes its company leadership, recent activity with the SEC, and notable facts that might affect the decision to buy.

For those who already have brokers, integrating them with STT can be done within seconds and the site itself provides both level 1 and level 2 data across major U.S. markets. Simply put, the tedious, repetitive tasks are taken care of for the user by STT and this means that the amount of time they have to spend in front of a screen is reduced significantly.

The Need for (Trading) Speed

When it comes to trading stocks, especially during volatile moments, literal seconds can make the difference between breaking even, profit, and loss. In a world where information can be gotten from the touch of a button and at the speed of light, the trading world has to catch up.

Platforms like STT shortens the time new and experienced traders need to put in to make market decisions and strives to make the process easier.

