2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Fraud.net Most Innovative In Capital Markets, Best API and Best Data Analysis Tool Nominations

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Fraud.net with the most innovative in capital markets, best API and best data analysis tool nominations.

Context: Founded in 2016, Fraud.net is a fintech specializing in fraud management. The company is a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry and has helped enterprises and fintechs harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud and identify actionable insights to make operations safer.

In the simplest way possible: Fraud.net helps companies detect and prevent fraud.

Offering: Fraud.net provides innovative fraud prevention and detection tools allowing businesses to make safer, smarter and more profitable decisions.

Innovation Outlook: Fraud.net seeks to make an impact in the cybersecurity industry. Their solutions use cutting-edge AI and data-driven tools to improve risk intelligence to detect fraud.