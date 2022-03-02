2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Interactive Advisors Inc. Best Robo-Advisor Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Interactive Advisors Inc. with the Best Robo-Advisor award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2007, Interactive Advisors. is an online investing platform offering managed portfolios with low minimums and low fees. The company is a pioneer in the fintech industry and has helped people gain more control over their investments while also keeping costs low.

In the simplest way possible: Interactive Advisors gives investors access to managed portfolios - complete with the benefits of a personalized trader minus the fees.

Offering: Interactive Advisors fully managed investment portfolios to investors allowing them to have the benefits of working with a registered investment advisor minus the high fees. You can get free help from highly-trained investment professionals and choose from a wide range of fully managed portfolios. Transparency is heightened while fees are low.

Innovation Outlook: Interactive Advisors seeks to make an impact in the fintech industry. This new type of brokerage platform acts as a solid alternative to traditional wealth management.