2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Alto Solutions, Inc, Best Alternative Investments Platform Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Alto Solutions, Inc. with the Best Alternative Investments Platform award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2018, Alto Solutions. is a fintech specializing in a new type of IRA investing. The company is a pioneer in the retirement investment industry and has helped people gain more control and choice when it comes to investing their IRA savings.

In the simplest way possible: Alto Solutions allows you to make an alternative asset investment with your IRA money.

Offering: Alto Solutions provides alternative asset IRA investing allowing investors to have more choice in how their money grows. Instead of keeping your money locked into a limited selection of investment products, Alto Solutions can help you broaden your horizons. Gain more autonomy over your savings and more control over your retirement.

Innovation Outlook: Alto Solutions seeks to make an impact in retirement investment industry. This new kind of IRA platform is built on transparency and education - giving users unprecedented autonomy.