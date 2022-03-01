2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: LiquidX, Best InsurTech Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents LiquidX with the Best InsurTech award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2018, LiquidX was the pioneer in building the world’s first digital Credit Insurance platform and launched InBlock Digital Policy Management in 2021. Created specifically for the Credit Insurance industry, this solution leverages blockchain and AI technologies while seamlessly integrating policies into broader working capital and risk management processes.

In the simplest way possible: LiquidX’s technology solutions digitize, automate, finance, and insure over $135 billion in trade worldwide.

Offering: LiquidX digitizes and automates workflows to significantly increase working capital productivity and gain new insights, not possible before. Its end-to-end solutions power all aspects of working capital, trade finance, and trade credit insurance, with clients deciding whether to implement a single solution or LiquidX’s entire product suite.

“Demand for our products has risen as industry stakeholders aim to increase efficiency, reduce risk, and scale more effectively. Our clients have recognized that digitization is the key to achieving these goals,” Jim Toffey, CEO of LiquidX, said.

Innovation Outlook: LiquidX seeks to make an impact in the credit insurance ecosystem.

“By 2025, upwards of 50% of credit insurance will be originated, managed, and transacted digitally, and this adoption continues to accelerate at a faster rate each year. The winners in this space will be the firms that fully embrace digitization,” Toffey added.