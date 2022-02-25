2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Artezio, Best Financial Planning Software Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, in November 2022.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers, those top companies, and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index for their accomplishments innovating, as well as merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Artezio with the Best Financial Planning Software Award Nomination.

Context: Founded in 2000, Artezio is a fintech specializing in software development for brokers, financial organizations, and enterprises.

The firm taps into over 20 years of experience to help manage workflows, better.

Offering: Artezio allows brokers, financial organizations, and enterprises access to personal banking systems, credit score software, deposits management, investment solutions, and e-trading technology.

Innovation Outlook: Artezio is in the early stages of disrupting finance.

“It’s impossible to predict the future,” CEO Pavel Adylin said.

“However, by relying on our team and our extensive experience, I am assured we will continue to bring value to our partners and clients. We will keep developing advanced technologies and create state-of-the-art software that has the ability to make a significant impact on humanity.”