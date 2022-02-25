2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Obsidian, Best New Product Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, in November 2022.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers, those top companies, and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index for their accomplishments innovating, as well as merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Obsidian with the Best New Product award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2019, Obsidian is a fintech specializing in banking and investing.

In the simplest way possible: Obsidian is a bridge for financial tools for those who most need it.

Offering: Obsidian provides financial tools, allowing consumers to spend, save, invest, and borrow.

Core products include reward debit cards, stock and crypto trading on margin, buy now pay later, and secured credit cards with the ability to use crypto or cash as a securing asset.

Innovation Outlook: Obsidian seeks to make an impact on financial access.

“Obsidian is the first of its kind to offer advanced stock-trading options directed and marketed to black millennials,” materials the company submitted to Benzinga said.

“An often forgotten segment of the investing world, Obsidian has found their niche in the world by sticking to their roots. Their products Passive and Tribe are helping guide people into the investing world with easy and simple means. Their more advanced options such as margin, options, and futures differ from their competition as there is no gamifying or casino aspect.”